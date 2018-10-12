Adopt a Pet: Neal

Posted 6:42 AM, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 06:41AM, October 12, 2018

Meet Neal! This sweet guy is a six-year-old hound dog from down south. He will do great with any family! He very calm, and good with kids and other dogs.

Mums and Mutts is also hosting their ninth annual festival on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Burke Park playground in South Philadelphia at 2nd and Jackson. If you're looking for a dog to adopt forever, fifteen different shelters and rescues will be there. We have food and raffles, including Eagles Monday night tickets.

For more information head to MumsandMutts.org.

