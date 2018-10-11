Police Release Surveillance Images Of Stabbing Suspects

Posted 7:29 AM, October 11, 2018, by

Radford Township Police released surveillance pictures and video of three men they say are involved in the stabbing of a Villanova Student.

On Saturday, police say the victim was leaving a bar on Lancaster Avenue with a female friend when the three suspects started making comments.

The victim told his female friend to run when the three men started to approach them from behind.

Police say there was a verbal altercation and that led to the victim being stabbed.

The victim walked himself to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s