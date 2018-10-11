× Police Release Surveillance Images Of Stabbing Suspects

Radford Township Police released surveillance pictures and video of three men they say are involved in the stabbing of a Villanova Student.

On Saturday, police say the victim was leaving a bar on Lancaster Avenue with a female friend when the three suspects started making comments.

The victim told his female friend to run when the three men started to approach them from behind.

Police say there was a verbal altercation and that led to the victim being stabbed.

The victim walked himself to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.