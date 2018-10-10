Medium Sheri Marcantuono visits Weekend Philler

Posted 12:18 PM, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:47PM, October 10, 2018

Medium Sheri Marcantuono will be featured on the October 27th episode of Weekend Philler to talk about what a medium is and how the "gift" of being able to talk to spirits of those that have passed on works.  Sheri met with the Weekend Philler producers to give them an idea of how a reading works.  Clips of this will be featured on Weekend Philler and we offer the entire half hour here for those that are curious.

