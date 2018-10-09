× Police Search For Columbus Day Vandals

Philadelphia Police are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing several Christopher Columbus landmarks in the city.

Police say vandals struck the History of Italian Immigration Museum in South Philadelphia.

They spray painted messages that read, “Italian Americans against racism, slavery, genocide, rape and stolen land.”

Police released surveillance video of the incident.

Christopher Columbus was an Italian explorer who many give credit for discovering America back in 1492, but there is a lot of controversy surrounding Columbus and “Columbus Day.”

Officials say the museum has only been here since 2014 and this is the first time they’ve dealt with vandalism on Columbus Day.

People who run the museum are hoping this surveillance video leads to an arrest.

Police say that someone also defamed the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza and that vandals also splattered red paint on the Christopher Columbus monument at Penn’s Landing.

PHL17’S Khiree Stewart was live at the scene.

Call police if you have any information that can help their investigation.