Take a look at these adorable beagles!

Over the weekend, 71 beagles were found by the Humane Society in Upper Saucon Township in Lehigh County. After a noise complaint, these dogs were found and removed from a home. The local shelter has been flooded with an overwhelming amount of donations, but they still need more help with the amount of dogs discovered.

These dogs will eventually be up for adoption. Donations can be made at www.thelehighcountyhumanesociety.org.