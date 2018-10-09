Healthy Snacks to Avoid the Halloween Sugar Slump

*The following post is sponsored.

With Halloween around the corner, many parents are concerned about their child’s sugar intake. Registered Dietitian Deanna Segrave- Daly brought along some healthy snacking ideas to help mom and dad before October 31st.

Cheese is a great place to start because it's filled with calcium and key nutrients.

"Borden Cheese is made up of over 8,000 family-owned dairy farms from across America so you can feel good about buying the product."

Borden recently released its snack bars in pepper jack, gouda, colby jack and mild cheddar. They're great for on-the-go snacking. One bar is 80 calories and has 5 grams of protein.

Now if your child likes more of a variety, a snack platter is a safe bet.

"I like to serve whatever is in my refrigerator, whatever fresh fruits and vegetables I have and pair it with a whole grain snack like popcorn."

For Halloween night, you'll want something quick, easy and fun. Deanna created whole wheat ghost pita pizzas.

"I made them with the Borden thick shreds. Borden cheese has a wide variety from shreds to string cheese to slices to singles... a variety and flavor for everyone in the family!"

Visit BordenCheese.com for more ideas. In Philadelphia, you can find their cheese products at Shop Rite, Acme and Giant.