× Thousands Of Students Cheer For Veterans As They Head To D.C.

More than 2,000 students and teachers at Williamstown High School in Gloucester County, New Jersey lined the hallways as almost 100 Vietnam War veterans walked to buses waiting outside that were bound for Washington, D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The veterans will tour the capital and visit sites such as the Vietnam War Memorial.

Albert Anzardo served in the Vietnam War for more than a year and was injured in combat. He says that he has a deep connection to the memorial.

"It`s an emotional thing because I do have some buddies who's names are on that wall," he said. "You recall back to the times that you spent with them."

The event is part of the Honor Flight Network. Their mission is to give veterans across the country a chance to visit their memorials.

Pam Pomtano is the co-chair of Honor Flight New Jersey and says the many veterans did not get this kind of respect when they got home from the battlefield.

"Many of these guys when they came home, were spat upon told not to wear the uniform," said Pomtano. "There was so much disrespect and unappreciation."

The veterans hope these students and others realize and respect the sacrifices they made to protect America's freedom.

"There are some veterans that really need this to be able to free their minds in some ways," said Anzardo.

PHL17' Khiree Stewart was at the school during the event.

Click here to learn more about the Honor Flight Network.