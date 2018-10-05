St. Mary Magdalen honored as National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDIA, PA - Saint Mary Magdalen School (SMM), in Delaware County educates children in grade Pre-K through 8 and is marking its 53rd year as a parish elementary school during the 2018-2019 academic year. This year, US Secretary of Education Betsy Devos named SMM a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

On Friday, they held a pep rally to celebrate, dropping 1,000 balloons on the students. They also formed a giant blue ribbon outside the school and ate blue water ice.

Officials with the school say, "SMM is committed to cultivating and encouraging the development of its students within the context of faith and love, and to affording students every opportunity to succeed at a variety of levels. SMM takes pride in its tailored academic offerings to school families including the, Lab Learner program. This initiative opens new doors through hands-on exploration labs that begin in first grade and progress with students through each subsequent grade level. Students also receive differentiated, grade-appropriate, individual Lexile level reading materials with ongoing assessment through the Achieve 3000 Program. Additionally, the school community focuses on stewardship and all students are encouraged to share their time and talents with others. As part of that focus older students mentor younger ones as prayer partners. In addition, the student council, teachers, Home and School Associations, and CYO volunteers sponsor various events to support causes that students can participate in to benefit others in their local, national, and global communities."