Speed Cameras Could Be Installed On Roosevelt Boulevard

Posted 8:41 AM, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 08:33AM, October 3, 2018

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is expected to sign a bill that would allow officials to install speed enforcement cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard.

State lawmakers recently approved a bill that would allow for the installation of nine cameras between 9th Street and the Philadelphia County line shared with Bucks County.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will administer and supervise the pilot program.

Roosevelt Boulevard is known to some as one of the most dangerous stretches of roads in the country.

According to reports, there have been 13 deaths on Roosevelt Boulevard this year.

There will be a 30 day grace period when the cameras are activated, in which speeders will receive a warning. Afterward, there will be a $75 dollar fine for the second offense and a $150 dollar fine for the third offense.

