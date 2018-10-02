Someone Pulled the Viking Statue near Boathouse Row into the River

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The statue of Viking explorer ThorFinn Karlsefni was toppled and send plunging into the Schuylkill River sometime overnight.
On Tuesday morning, runners, bikers and rowers said they were shocked to learn that the statue had been pushed, or pulled, off its pedestal.
One year ago, the same statue was vandalized with anti-Nazi language and the anarchy symbol. A few days after the spray paint was removed, the statue was the site of a white supremacist march and counter-protest.
Karlsefni was an Icelandic hero who is thought to have visited the Americas as early as 1004 A.D.