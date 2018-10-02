Someone Pulled the Viking Statue near Boathouse Row into the River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The statue of Viking explorer ThorFinn Karlsefni was toppled and send plunging into the Schuylkill River sometime overnight.

On Tuesday morning, runners, bikers and rowers said they were shocked to learn that the statue had been pushed, or pulled, off its pedestal.

One year ago, the same statue was vandalized with anti-Nazi language and the anarchy symbol. A few days after the spray paint was removed, the statue was the site of a white supremacist march and counter-protest.

Karlsefni was an Icelandic hero who is thought to have visited the Americas as early as 1004 A.D.

This is the Viking statue that was toppled and pulled into the river overnight. Was it @Eagles fans trying to intimidate @Vikings fans ahead of the game in Philly this weekend? That’s what some people are speculating this morning... #Eagles #ThorfinnKarlsefni @phl17 https://t.co/i1t3h3rUfI — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) October 2, 2018

Crew teams who row on the Schuylkill tell me they use the Viking statue as a marker almost every day. “Meet at the Viking!” Or “Row to the Viking!” @phl17 pic.twitter.com/wUdT7QaZwK — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) October 2, 2018

The #ThorfinnKarlsefni Viking statue is completely submerged in the Schuylkill River, & still bubbling (seen in this video). A lot of runners, bikers and rowers stopping to take a look this AM. @phl17 ...Vikings vs Eagles are this weekend? Hmmmmm ? pic.twitter.com/Ekl17o6DM0 — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) October 2, 2018