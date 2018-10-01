High School Teacher Arrested For Alleged Inappropriate Contact With Student

Posted 9:18 AM, October 1, 2018, by

An Abington Senior High School teacher is facing charges for inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

Officials have charged Thomas Kummer with the corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, photographing, filming or depicting a sexual act on a computer, endangering the welfare of a child, and institutional assault of a minor.

Kummer is a Latin teacher at the school.

The assistant superintendent of the Abington School District released a statement on their website saying the district has immediately suspended Kummer from his teaching position.

The letter went on to say that the school district is fully cooperating with police and the safety of students and staff are of their utmost importance.

