Eagles Fall to 2-2 After Heartbreaking Loss to Titans

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Philadelphia Eagles managed to blow a substantial lead in a heartbreaking loss to the Titans Sunday, dropping their record to 2-2 on the season. At one point in the 3rd quarter, the Eagles led 17 to 3; but with sloppy defensive play and an overtime field goal, rather than a touchdown, Marcus Mariota and the Titans were able to slay the struggling Eagles 26-23.

The Eagles defense gave up three fourth-down conversions on the Titans game winning overtime drive, which ended with Mariota connecting with Corey Davis for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The good news is Alshon Jeffrey's return to play helped boost the Eagles offense. Jeffrey finished with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Wentz looked solid, completing 33 of 50 for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at the Linc, with kickoff at 4:25pm.