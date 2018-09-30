On this week's episode of Weekend Philler, we drink some local brews and jam to great music at Vinyl Brewing, meet Kazumi the Racecar Pig by David McBride Animation, learn how Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (PALCS) inspired and supported Juliana Chen in creating Purses for Poverty, enjoy a night of elegant entertainment at Dîner en Blanc - Philadelphia, run for charity at KPVFC 9/11 Memorial 5K, and collect backpacks and school supplies with Austin the Backpack Buddy!
Weekend Philler Episode 302 highlights included;
- Vinyl Brewing
- Kazumi Racecar Pig by David McBride Animation
- Purses for Poverty at PALCS
- Dîner en Blanc Philly
- KPVFC 9/11 Memorial 5K
- Austin the Backpack Buddy
