Austin the Backpack Buddy started collecting backpacks for schools in need when he was only three years old!

Now Austin is in kindergarten and he has collected 711 backpacks in just this year with the help of friends, family, and people all over the country! The backpacks are donated on behalf of The Forgotten Haven, which is a non-profit in Blackwood, NJ whose mission is to help those less fortunate.

Next year Austin’s goal is 1,000 backpacks and he has already started collecting! If you would like to donate a backpack, message him and his mom on Facebook.