IN FOCUS: Saxbys Student CEOs, West Philadelphia Tool Library, and Light The Night

Saxbys Employs Student CEOs to run campus cafes, the West Philadelphia Tool Library helps rebuild communities and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Light The Night” events raise awareness for blood cancers.

This week we learn more about Saxbys and how their cafés are employing students on college campuses in our area through their Experiential Learning Program. The program is designed to provide undergraduates with entrepreneurial skills and experience as a supplement to traditional classroom learning. PHL 17’s Khiree Stewart features Kelly Ingram, a student CEO running the café on the West Chester University camps in a story we share with our viewers. And, Kelly Ingram joins us on the set of In Focus along with Saxbys’ Founder and CEO – Nick Bayer. Bayer says students are running million-dollar businesses. West Chester University Senior Vice Provost Dr. Jeffery L. Osgood shares his insights on how the experience sets students up to be successful well after graduation.

Next, we learn more about the West Philadelphia Tool Library which lends tools to members for a low cost and is also helping to rebuild communities a tool at a time. Our Matt Alba shares a story on the nonprofit and how it’s saving residents money and allowing communities to do small projects and significant construction while also teaching them how to use new tools with classes they conduct. Michael Froehlich - West Philadelphia Tool Library Co-Founder is with us.

And rounding out the week is the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Dr. Edward A. Stadtmauer of Penn Medicine tells us about blood cancers and the warning signs. Cancer survivor Michael Riotto shares his personal story about his diagnosis and the scary event that led up to it. LLS’ Light The Night Campaign Director – Meredith Ortlieb also joins us to give a rundown on events in our area and how you can get involved. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM PHL17.