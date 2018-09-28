× Two Philly Police Officers Charged With Falsifying Information

The Philadelphia Police Department has taken two of its officers off the streets after officials say they improperly stopped and searched a man.

Back in April, investigators say police officers Matthew Walsh and Marvin Jones stopped a man around the 100 block of East Sharpnack Street.

The officers reported that they stopped the man for “apparently using narcotics” and claimed they frisked the man because he did not take his hands out of his pockets. The officers eventually let the man go.

That man filed a complaint against the police which led to an investigation.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video of the encounter, which showed that officers Walsh and Jones stopped the man without probable cause, improperly searched him, put the man in handcuffs and drove him a block away before releasing him.

Investigators say the man fully complied with the officers and that Walsh and Jones did not document their search of the man which resulted in them removing prescription medicine from his pocket.

Following a lengthy investigation, police arrested Walsh and Jones on Wednesday.

Walsh is a four year veteran of the force and Jones is a 10 year veteran.

Commissioner Ross has suspended Walsh and Jones for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 day period.