Man Charged With Shooting Parents; Killing His Father

Tinicum Township Police arrested 31- year-old Matthew Hox after police say he opened fire on his own parents, killing his father and injuring his mother.

Police say it all started around 8:30 last night on the 400 block of Iroquois Street in Tinicum Township.

Authorities say Hox got into an argument with his parents that ended with him taking his father's gun and opening fire on them.

His father died at the scene and his mother was injured. She is in stable condition.

After an at least 7 hour search, authorities found Hox hiding in the bushes a block away.

Hox is facing homicide charges.