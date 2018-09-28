Man Charged With Shooting Parents; Killing His Father

Posted 9:42 AM, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:41AM, September 28, 2018

 

Tinicum Township Police arrested 31- year-old Matthew Hox after police say he opened fire on his own parents, killing his father and injuring his mother.

Police say it all started around 8:30 last night on the 400 block of Iroquois Street in Tinicum Township.

Authorities say Hox got into an argument with his parents that ended with him taking his father's gun and opening fire on them.

His father died at the scene and his mother was injured. She is in stable condition.

After an at least 7 hour search, authorities found Hox hiding in the bushes a block away.

Hox is facing homicide charges.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s