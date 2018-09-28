Beauty and Wellness For Fall with Kate DePonte

*This is a sponsored post.

Fall is officially here, so it’s time to shake up our wellness and beauty routines! Lifestyle expert Kate DePonte has us covered with ways we can look and feel our best – from a new beauty innovation to bedsheets that save time and money.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Lumify is an amazing new over the counter eye drop with a unique formulation that works differently to selectively target redness while avoiding some of the risk associated with other redness relievers," said DePonte.

It is FDA approved and free of bleach and dyes. Just one drop will begin to work in one minute with effects lasting up to eight hours. Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops are listed at $14.99 - $25.99 and can be found at drug and mass retailers like Walgreens, CVS or Amazon.

"For skin, I partnered with Caress. Caress Body Wash is perfect for transitioning dry summer skin to fall. They have both silkening and exfoliating options like Caress Daily Silk Body Wash and Caress Evenly Gorgeous Exfoliating Body Wash. I love Caress because their body wash takes your shower experience to the next level and makes you feel relaxed and recharged afterwords."

Caress Body Washes are priced under $4 at Target. For more information, head to Target.com.

"For unwanted hair, there is gentle laser hair removal. For over two decades Gentle Hair Removal has been a gold standard for hair removal because its safe, comfortable, fast and convenient. Large hairs, like the back and legs, can be treated in just minutes. Additionally it's patented dynamic cooling device and fast treatment times make an exceptional comfortable laser hair removal option. Gentle laser targets the hair follicle at the root, delivering a burst of gentle energy and therapeutic heat to provide permanent hair reduction over the course of a few treatments. Both men and women can achieve up to 80 percent permanent hair reduction after three treatments."

Gentle Laser Hair Removal costs vary by treatment area. Visit getgentlehairremoval.com to find doctor near you.

"Next up is Peelaway multi-layer disposable sheets. Clean soft sheets are now less than 60 seconds away with these 100 hundred percent water proof multi-layer sheets. By simply pulling down the sheet from one corner, the soil sheet is peeled away in seconds to reveal a fresh one underneath. They are 32% softer than traditional sheets and come in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king as well as cribs and should be changed every ten days."

Peel aways are perfect for parents of potting training toddlers, camping, guest rooms and elderly. They are priced at $15.99 - $39.99 at Peelaways.com .