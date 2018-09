Are you looking for a new puppy? Meet Stacy and Buster.

These cute boxer mix puppies are from Puerto Rico. Unfortunately, the stray population in Puerto Rico has increased due to the hurricanes.

Stacy (white) is a energetic and more playful puppy. Buster is more reserved and laid back, but they are both super sweet and great with other dogs. They would be great in a patient home that is able to train them and take them for walks to get their energy out.