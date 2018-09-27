× Police Intensify Search For Child Rapist Considered Armed & Dangerous

Police in Bucks County have spent the past 5 days looking for 47 year-old David Hamilton.

According to police, he allegedly raped two young sisters multiple times over the past five years.

They say Hamilton also stole a 2016 white Toyota Avalon with the license plates PD3759P.

Police say they recently arrested a woman named Meredith Custodio. She's a home health care aid to an elderly woman in Fox Run. Police say that she may have sheltered Hamilton in that elderly woman's home from Friday or Saturday night through Tuesday night.

Last Friday, authorities say that a New Hope Police Officer tried to arrest Hamilton, but Hamilton assaulted the officer and attempted to take their gun.

Authorities have been scouring the woods for Hamilton.

Police think he may be hiding out in the woods along the Delaware River between the Pennsylvania and New Jersey state line.

Investigators say Hamilton has an extensive military background as a cavalry scout, which may give him some skill in the woods.

Surveillance video from a Target store in that area also caught Hamilton buying a white tent with a red top.

Hamilton is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals are involved in the search. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.