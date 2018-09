× People React To The Philadelphia Flyers’ New Mascot, “Gritty”

Hockey season is just around the corner, and the Flyers introduced the newest member of their team.

Their new mascot is named Gritty.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He is described as a seven-foot orange fuzzy creature.

Gritty is the first mascot for the team in more than four decades.

We went around the area and got mixed reactions from people about the mascot.