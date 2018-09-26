× Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years; Being Held At SCI Phoenix

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neil sentenced Bill Cosby to 3 to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

The judge revoked his bail and officials led Bill Cosby out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They took him to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility where his mugshot was taken.

Ahead of the sentence, the judge ruled for Cosby to be classified as a sexually violent predator. That means that Cosby will have to register with state police and submit to sex offender counseling for the rest of his life.

The judge said, "Mr. Cosby this has all circled back to you. The day has come. The time has come."

Cosby declined the opportunity to speak before the sentencing.

He is being held at the SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County. His attorneys have filed an appeal.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart has been following the case and delivered live reports from outside of the facility.