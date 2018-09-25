Bill Cosby In Court For Second Day Of Sentencing Hearing

Posted 10:57 AM, September 25, 2018, by

Bill Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County courthouse for the second day of his sentencing hearing.

This comes after a big day in court on Monday.

The 81 year-old entertainer was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

On Monday, Constand read her victim impact statement saying, "All I'm asking for is justice as the court sees fit."

Cosby originally faced up to 30 years in prison, but prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence Cosby to 5 to 10 years behind bars.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to merge the three counts into one.

Cosby's attorney's asked the judge for a sentence of house arrest due to Cosby's age and blindness saying he's "not dangerous."

The judge also has to decide whether or not to label Cosby a sexually violent predator. That will require him to register with Pennsylvania State Police and submit to sex-offender counseling for the rest of his life.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart was live outside the courthouse.

