Sentencing Hearing Begins For Bill Cosby

Posted 9:37 AM, September 24, 2018, by

The sentencing hearing for comedian Bill Cosby began on Monday.

A unanimous jury found Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University coach Andrea Constand in 2004. Several other woman also accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them as well.

Cosby has been under house arrest since the conviction earlier this year.

Some legal experts have said they don't think Cosby will spend any time behind bars.

Defense attorneys are likely to point at Cosby's age and health as factors that he should receive a short prison sentence, if any at all.

Cosby faces up to ten years in prison for each of the three counts against him.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart was outside the courthouse and spoke with attorney Gloria Allred.

"I do think when the sentence is handed down, then it should be that Mr. Cosby should have to spend a substantial period of time incarcerated in state prison," said Allred. "He should not get probation. He should not get bail pending appeal. He should serve his time because he did the crimes."

Stay with PHL17 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s