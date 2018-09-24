× Sentencing Hearing Begins For Bill Cosby

The sentencing hearing for comedian Bill Cosby began on Monday.

A unanimous jury found Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University coach Andrea Constand in 2004. Several other woman also accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them as well.

Cosby has been under house arrest since the conviction earlier this year.

Some legal experts have said they don't think Cosby will spend any time behind bars.

Defense attorneys are likely to point at Cosby's age and health as factors that he should receive a short prison sentence, if any at all.

Cosby faces up to ten years in prison for each of the three counts against him.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart was outside the courthouse and spoke with attorney Gloria Allred.

"I do think when the sentence is handed down, then it should be that Mr. Cosby should have to spend a substantial period of time incarcerated in state prison," said Allred. "He should not get probation. He should not get bail pending appeal. He should serve his time because he did the crimes."

