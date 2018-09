× New Book Highlights Unique Places To Eat Around Philadelphia

Irene Levy Baker recently released a new book that highlights all the cool and interesting places to eat around Philadelphia called, “Unique Eats & Eateries of Philadelphia”.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart caught up with her and visited three restaurants in her book.

