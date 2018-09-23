Weekend Philler Episode 301

Posted 12:00 AM, September 23, 2018, by

 

Are you ready for Weekend Philler Season 3?!! This week we get fit to Bollywood and Carribean music with BollyTrim by Nadia Nalini Neubert, take a trip back to the 1800s at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, honor fallen police officers at the Millville, New JerseyChristopher Reeves Superhero 5K, talk to Rick Gonzalez from Arrow, are wowed by the life-size displays at Grounds For Sculpture, get immersed in World War II history at Millville Army Air Field Museum, and meet the world's first deaf superdog (as far as we know), Cole the Deaf Dog- The Team Cole Project!

Weekend Philler Episode 301 highlights included:
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s