IN FOCUS: Eagles, Philadelphia Union, and Miss Black Pennsylvania Community Initiatives

The Philadelphia Eagles kick off year two of their Autism Challenge, the Philadelphia Union raise awareness for pediatric cancer, and Miss Black Pennsylvania USA 2018 starts a scoliosis initiative.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Union are continuing major initiatives helping others in our local community. That’s while Miss Black Pennsylvania USA 2018 shares her personal experience with scoliosis and why she is working on her own nonprofit to raise awareness.

Joining us first with the Eagles organization was Ryan Hammond, Eagles Autism Challenge Executive Director. Krista and Eric Forst, whose four-year old son Logan is living with autism also join us. They are fundraising for a second year to help raise money for important autism research after raising over 10,000 dollars their very first year. Meanwhile, earlier this year, pediatric cancer patients met with Philadelphia Union players to draw themselves as super heroes in a comic book. Over the past few months professional artists made their drawings a reality.

Our Matt Alba shares his story on the unveiling to both the players and young cancer patients. And, one of those patients – Dylan Krysko along with his father Nick Krysko join us on In Focus to talk about how becoming a superhero has greatly impacted his life. Dylan’s design along with the other patient’s work will be on warmup shirts the players will wear on the field during warmups on September 23, 2018.

The Union’s Vice President of Marketing – Doug Vosik is also with us. In our final segment of the show, Miss Black Pennsylvania USA 2018, an athlete herself joins us to share her story of living with scoliosis and how that impacted her life, physically and emotionally. Scoliosis is a disorder that causes an abnormal curve of the spine or backbone. She talks about her drive and motivation to keep going, her extensive surgery and why she traveled hundreds of miles to meet a little girl that she didn’t know who has the same condition. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.