“Women for Sobriety” Always Support Other Women, But Now, They Need Your Help

QUAKERTOWN, PA - The staff at the "Women for Sobriety" headquarters in Quakertown PA are in need of assistance with winter approaching. The women who work there, answering phones and dispensing literature do so in a building that is falling apart. The most urgent need as the winter approaches is a furnace.

Did you know that this year alone, 200,000 women will die as a result of alcohol and drug abuse and that 4 million women are in need of addiction assistance? And did you know that one of the oldest organizations designed by women, for women to treat alcohol and drug dependency started in Quakertown, Pennsylvania?

In 1976, Jean Kirkpatrick, Ph.D set up shop in downtown Quakertown, with a commitment to helping what she saw as a growing epidemic. As women increasingly joined the workforce and expanded their horizons, they also increased their use of drugs and alcohol. Jean established Women for Sobriety in 1976 and began helping women understand and conquer their addictions. In a small store front in Quakertown, Jean began an organization that is now worldwide and helps thousands of members each and every day fight and win against alcohol and drug dependency.

After over 40 years of empowering women and despite the fact that Jean passed away many years ago, the storefront in Quakertown is still here. Her spirit and dedication live on in that storefront, but time hasn’t been kind to the building. The women who work there, answering phones and dispensing literature do so in a building that is falling apart. The most urgent need as the winter approaches is a furnace. The building where Jean started her office and wrote her many books is in dire need of maintenance.

If you would like to help them out, give them a call at (215) 536-8026, or click here!