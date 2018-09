We’ve got a Georgia peach! Meet four-month-old Kim.

Kim has a lot of puppy energy. She's currently with Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia and she's ready to head home. All of her siblings were adopted and it's her time to shine.

Kim's long, lean legs are leading the rescue to believe she can grow into a larger dog. She's very playful and is looking for a family who can wear out her puppy energy.

Kim will need some training and patience. For more information on her click here!