Cop Among 24 Men Arrested For Attempted Luring

A police sergeant is among 24 people that New Jersey officials are charging with attempted luring.

It’s part of Operation Open House.

The arrests happened over five days in early September.

New Jersey Attorney General, Gurbir Grewal, announced the results of the operation on Wednesday.

Police say the suspects were lured through social media to a house in Tom's River, New Jersey where they expected to find the underage victim, but instead were met with police.

One of them is 47 year-old Richard Conte. He is a police sergeant for Howell township.

Investigators say that Conte got on a social media app and claimed he was a 19 year-old male. Conte thought he was chatting with a 15 year-old girl and wanted to meet with her to quote "get naked".

Authorities said he had condoms in his pocket when he was arrested.

Officials charged him with Second Degree Luring.

Conte has been suspended from his job, surrendered his weapon and is on a court ordered home detention.

Another suspect is 22 year-old Jonathan Vece, who lives in Turnersville.

Police say that all 24 suspects face Second Degree Attempted Luring charges, among other offenses.