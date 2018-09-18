Wayback Burger In Phoenixville Offering Free “Cheeeesy Burgers”

National Cheeseburger Day is a very special day for local burger chains in our area and some are offering special items.

The Wayback Burger in Phoenixville is offer a free “Cheeeesy Burger” with the purchase of another.

The "Cheeeesy Burger" is two meat patties with four slices of cheese between two toasted buns.

It's one of their top selling burgers.

"They're like 'I'm going to try this cheeeesy burger' and when we go back and ask them, they're like 'That's one of the best burgers I ever had,'" said Jazmin Patel, who is the owner.

Just download the Wayback Burger app and mention PHL17 to get their special.

