Broad Street CrossFit Honors Fallen Heroes

Do you want to workout in a supportive and accountable community?

Broad Street CrossFit in Media offers just that. This gym was founded by an army veteran, who honors fallen soldiers and vets during particular workouts.

"I opened the gym to bring my love of CrossFit to the general population and change as many peoples lives as much as I can by getting them actual results," said owner Dakota Cardosanto.

Cardosanto got into CrossFit to change his fitness in order to better serve his country. The army veteran took what he learned overseas in the military and started this gym after realizing that the camaraderie he had in the military could be infiltrated into his own CrossFit community.

"There is camaraderie that is formed. There is something about going through a really hard workout together makes you feel like you are on the same team as everyone," said Cardosanto.

Broadstreet CrossFit also honors fallen heroes.

"Every year we do a fundraiser for my friend who was killed while we were in Afghanistan. We do a workout that is often pretty much made for veterans called a `hero workout` and it is made for people that were killed in the line of duty whether that is police officers or military. It just helps us remember and honor these people while we are working out."

This gym has about 200 members, ranging from the age of 12 to mid-60s. All members complete the CrossFit 'wod,' which is the workout of the day that features different aspects of fitness, including gymnastics, fitness, cardio, and olympic lifting.

But more importantly, Broad Street CrossFit thrives off a supportive family atmosphere that is focused on its members.

"You are surrounded by like minded people. No one here is checking the box. The other thing is we are able, since we have such a small membership base and high quality coaching, to get people to elite levels of fitness based on their abilities, which is probably lacking from most programs."

For more information, please visit broadstreetcrossfit.com.