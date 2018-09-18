Billy Burger & Bakery Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day

Posted 9:39 AM, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 09:38AM, September 18, 2018

National Cheeseburger Day is more than just about cheeseburgers for Billy McConnell and his wife.

They own Billy Burger and Bakery in Elverson, which recently won PHL17’s Top Spots contest for Best Burger.

“It’s a lot of hours, a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice,” said McConnell.

He says their most popular burger is the Wild Billy.

"It`s a special this week. It`s an angus burger topped with Philly cheesesteak, sloppy Joe, lettuce, smoked gouda and a chipotle mayonnaise," he said. "The other one is a Truck Stop which comes with waffles fires and homemade coleslaw on top of the burger."

McConnell thinks it's more than burgers that keeps people coming through the doors.

The food is tasty, but he thinks it's their hospitality that brings people back.

"If you can just take somebody out of their element for a half hour, feed them some great food, make them happy and get them on their on their way then maybe their day will be just a little bit better," he said. "Sounds kind of corny, but that`s really just the way we look at it."

Click here for more information on Billy Burger & Bakery.

