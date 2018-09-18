Animals Rescued from Florence Floods Need Help in Horsham

HORSHAM, PA – Employees at the Horsham Veterinary Hospital made three trips to North Carolina last week to rescue animals who needed help in the wake of Hurricane Florence. They are now looking for your help in adopting or fostering some of the impacted animals.

Amy Myers is the practice manager at the Horsham Veterinary Hospital and also the President of Wags Rescue and Referral. She says the rescue organization regularly brings shelter dogs and cats from the south to Pennsylvania…but last week, their friends down south called for some extra help.

“The goal was to clear out the fosters down there so they could then take flood dogs,” explained Myers. “The dogs that they are pulling now have been in water up to their chest. They’ve pulled some cats in have been practically drowning. We have a volunteer driving down in a large van Wednesday night. She will get approximately 45 to 50 dogs.”

For more information on how to foster or adopt, click here!