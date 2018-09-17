Ingredients Matter with Keri Glassman

*This is a sponsored post

When it comes to making tasty meals for your family, you probably know that ingredients matter. To help understand ingredients Dietician Keri Glassman is with us to talk about the connection between food and health.

"When you`re going to the grocery store and you`re buying foods for your family of course ingredients matter. You want to look for ingredients that you can pronounce that are real whole foods," says Glassman.

You also want to use recipes that use whole real foods.

"So for the Fall think of those Fall foods like brussel sprouts and squash, which are loaded with antioxidants, fiber and nutrients to boost your families overall health. I also like getting plant protein from nuts and seeds."

People often forget to stay hydrated in the Fall because they were focused on it all summer when they were hot.

"So in the fall to get people to drink their water I like to remind people to add in lemon. Lemon also has antioxidants and vitamin C, which is good for your skin health and boosting your immune system, but it also can get people to drink up their water. Lemon is acidic like so many of the different foods and beverages we consume during our day and that acid attacks are teeth."

To make sure acid does not attack our teeth, you want to use natural ingredients like baking soda.

So ingredients DO matter! Think about those natural ingredients you`re adding into your families diet to help them boost their overall health and to help them take care of themselves this Fall.

