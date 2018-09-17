× Delaware County Police Search For School Vandals

Police in Delaware County are investigating an act of vandalism after a pick up truck was caught on camera vandalizing areas of the Garnet Valley Middle School grounds.

Investigators say it happened around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Authorities say a great deal of damage was left behind and they plan to press charges and recoup all expenses from the perpetrators.

Call police if you have any information that can help their investigation.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart was live at the scene on Monday morning.