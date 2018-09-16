Weekend Philler Episode 232

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this episode of Weekend Philler, we indulge in over 50 flavors of Beiler's Doughnuts, jam on our front porch at Borough of Collingswood's Porchfest, get some rockin' socks at Philly Socks, get edgy at Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, help rebuild the historical Palace of Depression, and look back at our favorite Season 2 memories in our Season 2 montage! Thanks for watching Weekend Philler and we'll see you next week for the kickoff of SEASON 3!!!

Weekend Philler Episode 35 highlights included;

