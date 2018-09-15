IN FOCUS: Suicide Prevention

Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month is happening in September. Experts from Delaware County join us to talk about their extensive services including a special crisis team of experts and training that is available to help residents.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joining us is Shannon Fitzpatrick Thomas, Delaware County Coordinator of Children`s Mental Health. Carolyn Wilson-Reilly is also with us and is the Delaware County Intermediate Unit Crisis Team Leader and School Counselor. Steve Simpson is the Author of "Who Am I?" Simpson who is a counselor, writes about being a child abuse survivor. His book includes, The Teenage And Young Adult Survival Handbook. According to The National Alliance of Mental Illness or NAMI – forty-one thousand people die by suicide each year.

Meanwhile, out with a new book on mental health and the Black community is several doctors who are psychiatrists. Two of them join us on In Focus. Dr. Delane Casiano and Dr. Karriem Salaam. They are co-authors of "Mind Matters: A Resource Guide to Psychiatry for Black Communities." Their expertise comes in light of October being Mental Health Awareness Month. They explain why it is important to understand history and issues that impact African-Americans and mental health.

And, rounding out In Focus this week is a noted artist and photography teacher talking about a signature photography program with the Atlantic County Coalition For A Safe Community. Nastassia Davis explains how the program came about and its purpose which is focused on reducing violence. The program started five years ago. It provides cameras for area youth during a seven-week workshop -- to take pictures during the summer with the goal: “People and Places, Community Through the Camera Lens.” In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL 17.