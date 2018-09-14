Stock’s Bakery – Famous Pound Cake Wins PHL17 Top Spot!

Posted 4:16 PM, September 14, 2018, by

PORT RICHMOND, PA - The people have spoken, and Stock’s Bakery has been voted PHL17’s Top Spot for Local Bakery.

We sent PHL17’s Matt Alba down to the Port Richmond bakery to find out why it’s such a crowd favorite!

Kristine Stock DeCarles told us her great grandfather, Josef Stock, founded the bakery…but it was her grandfather, Frank Stock, who perfected the pound cake in the 1920s.

Stock’s has been making cakes in same building at 2614 E. Lehigh Ave since 1924.

Kristine said, “Our customers know that they can serve it today, eat it tomorrow, eat it the next day…and they are still going to have a cake that is still delicious and moist.”

Click here for more!

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s