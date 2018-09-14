Stock’s Bakery – Famous Pound Cake Wins PHL17 Top Spot!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT RICHMOND, PA - The people have spoken, and Stock’s Bakery has been voted PHL17’s Top Spot for Local Bakery.

We sent PHL17’s Matt Alba down to the Port Richmond bakery to find out why it’s such a crowd favorite!

Kristine Stock DeCarles told us her great grandfather, Josef Stock, founded the bakery…but it was her grandfather, Frank Stock, who perfected the pound cake in the 1920s.

Stock’s has been making cakes in same building at 2614 E. Lehigh Ave since 1924.

Kristine said, “Our customers know that they can serve it today, eat it tomorrow, eat it the next day…and they are still going to have a cake that is still delicious and moist.”

