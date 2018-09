Developers just broke ground on an ultra-luxurious Rittenhouse Square high-rise.

The Laurel is the latest and soon-to-be tallest residential, retail and restaurant development in Center City.

The 48 story building will go up at 19th and Walnut and cost around $300 million dollars. It features more than 70 condos ranging from $2.5 million dollars to $25 million dollars for the penthouse.

Developers expect the building to be fully occupied by fall 2021.