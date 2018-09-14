Ocean Resort Casino Full After Opening To Evacuees

Posted 4:57 AM, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55AM, September 14, 2018

The Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City is fully booked with guests fleeing Hurricane Florence’s path. The hotel is letting evacuees stay for free.

Earlier this week, the owner of the hotel announced that they would take in evacuees from Virginia, North and South Carolina at no cost.

It was their way of providing a safe, warm and dry place for people who live in the path of the storm.

On Thursday, the hotel said there was an overwhelming response and all of their rooms have been booked through Saturday.

The hotel says they will have rooms available again, this Sunday through Thursday of next week.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s