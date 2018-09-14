× Ocean Resort Casino Full After Opening To Evacuees

The Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City is fully booked with guests fleeing Hurricane Florence’s path. The hotel is letting evacuees stay for free.

Earlier this week, the owner of the hotel announced that they would take in evacuees from Virginia, North and South Carolina at no cost.

It was their way of providing a safe, warm and dry place for people who live in the path of the storm.

On Thursday, the hotel said there was an overwhelming response and all of their rooms have been booked through Saturday.

The hotel says they will have rooms available again, this Sunday through Thursday of next week.