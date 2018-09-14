Adopt A Pet: Zeus

Football is back and this week our Mums & Mutt is a Philly Special!

Zeus really lives up to his name with both his size and personality. He's still a puppy at only 1 to 2 years old.

He would do well in a home where he can get a lot of exercise. Because Zeus is so young, he still needs some training so patience will be key.

You can find him at Morris Animal Refuge, where he is their "Philly Special." The score of this Sunday's Eagles game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be his discounted adoption fee.

Let's find this cutie a home!