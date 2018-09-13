× Crews Investigating Partial Building Collapse In Northern Liberties

Fire crews were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Northern Liberties on Thursday morning.

Crews say that part of a wall came down on the side of the building on North 2nd Street.

Investigators say the interior shifted and rescue crews had to remove three people from the third floor of the building.

The first and second floor are unoccupied.

Investigators say the building is in imminent danger of collapsing and have set up a collapse zone.

The building was built in the late 1800’s and contains three apartments. Crews say that only one of the apartments was occupied.

L&I is on the scene and investigating. PGW has shut down gas to the building.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart is on the scene.