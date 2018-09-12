× Philadelphia Police Recover Car Involved In Hit & Run; Still Search For Driver

Philadelphia Police have recovered the vehicle they say was involved in a hit and run of a 9 year-old girl. They are still trying to find the driver.

Police say that on Monday evening, girl was riding her bike around the 200 block of Lindley Avenue in Olney, when a gold Cadillac SRX slams into the girl and keeps going.

Surveillance video shows strength of the impact. The girl was thrown into the air and her bike was dragged by the vehicle.

The video shows that the driver made no effort to stop and even speeds past a stop sign.

Medics rushed the girl to the hospital. At last check, officials say the girl is in critical condition.

Police later found the vehicle at the 5100 block of Hutchinson Street on Tuesday night, but they are still looking for the person who was behind the wheel at the time.

Call police if you have any information that can help their investigation.