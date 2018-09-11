Tailgating Fall Foods with Carissa Bealert

*This is a sponsored post.

Football is back! This means it’s time for tailgates and food. Dietitian Carissa Bealert is here in studio to tell us more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"As a dietician I want you to focus on flavor and natural wholesome ingredients. That's why I love Cabot cheese. It is lactose and gluten free and it has a satisfying protein so when we choose foods with protein, we feel fuller."

Cabot goes great on a plate with vegetables and can be used as a topping to chilly, which is perfect for game day. Cabot is from the Northeast.

"It is family owned and operated cooperate. 100 percent of proceeds go back to the farm and family."

And if you want to add an Asian flavor to your dishes, Lee Kum Kee Sriracha with mayo is perfect.

"It's a great tasting brand with authentic Asian flavors. They have been around for over a century so with the mayo you are getting great flavor. It is gluten free and non-GMO."

You can find this at your local grocery store in the Asian isle.