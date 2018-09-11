× Police Arrest Five After String Of Robberies; 2 Still On The Loose

Police in Montgomery County are looking for two people they say were part of a string of armed robberies and an attempted kidnapping at a Norristown car dealership.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On April 30th, investigators say that 28 year-old Rebecca Roman, 32 year-old Damon Murphy, and another unidentified suspect robbed a salesman at the El Camino car dealership on East Main Street.

They say the suspects got away with $8,000 dollars, a wallet, an iPhone, and 100 vehicle titles.

On July 18th, Investigators say that Charlie Franco, Eric Santana, and Theophilus Berry robbed a victim at gunpoint of $1,200 dollars, then walked the victim outside and attempted to force them into a Silver Ford Explorer.

Police say the victim was able to run away.

Authorities were able to use surveillance video to identify the suspects and later arrested Franco and Santana.

On August 1st, police say that 27 year-old Michael Dukes went to the dealership for a meeting with the victim.

Investigators say that Dukes told the victim that he needed to lie at an upcoming hearing for Santana and Franco.

Police were secretly watching the meeting as part of a sting operation and later moved in and arrested Dukes.

Murphy and Berry were also arrested earlier this month.

Police are still looking for 29 year-old Calvin Berkins and 28 year-old Rebecca Roman.

Call police if you have any information that can help their investigation.