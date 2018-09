Meet Panzer, a cancer survivor who has a whole lot of love to give!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Panzer comes to PHL17 after he was found as a stray in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He's about eight years old and an American Bulldog. Because of his size, a home with older children is preferred.

An added bonus? He does well with other dogs who are around his size.

For more information on Panzer visit J & Co. Rescue!