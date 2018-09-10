Oklahoma woman wakes up to coyote in bedroom

Posted 12:07 PM, September 10, 2018, by

BIXBY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman woke up to a coyote in her bedroom early Sunday morning, according to KOKI.

The woman said she initially thought her cat and dog were fighting, but when she turned on the light in her bedroom she saw a coyote.

She tried to use a golf club to scare the coyote but that did not work, according to KOKI. The woman called police and animal control officers removed the animal without further incident and released it in the woods.

The woman believes the coyote came through the back door while chasing her cat.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s