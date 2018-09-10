East Coast Prepares For Hurricane Florence

Posted 9:13 AM, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:12AM, September 10, 2018

The Governors of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina have declared states of emergencies ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The National Hurricane Center says Florence will likely continue to gain strength as it gets closer to the U.S. East Coast.

Experts say it's too early to determine if Hurricane Florence will make landfall on the East Coast, or make an impact to the region at all, but people there are wasting no time to get ready.

This comes after the East Coast dealt with severe storms over the weekend. There are reports that a tornado touched down in Norfolk, Virginia. People there also dealt with floods and downed trees and power lines.

PHL17'S Khiree Stewart tells us more about the preparations.

Stay with PHL17 for the latest on Hurricane Florence's track.

 

