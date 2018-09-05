× Tractor Trailer Gets Stuck Under Overpass On MLK Jr. Drive

A tractor trailer got stuck under an overpass on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the driver was taking a detour before he got stuck around 3:20 am.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Truck Enforcement shut down that portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive during their investigation.

The Philadelphia Streets Department will inspect the overpass for any damage.

No one was hurt.

No word yet on whether the driver will face charges.